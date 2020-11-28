BRITISH Airways Launches Investigation Into Air Hostess Offering Sex for Sale between flights



An investigation is underway by British Airways after it was revealed one of their air hostesses is advertising sex services between flights, taking raunchy pictures of herself in her uniform, during flights, then sharing them on her social media account, with messages designed to entice men to use her services, like “on-board adult entertainment”, or to buy a pair of her knickers for £25.

Photos have included her in the galley, pulling up her skirt, and another taken in the toilets on a plane, wearing just tights, with the caption, “No panties on Sundays”.

Her social media posts included, “If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money, and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice”, offering to meet passengers at her flight stopovers, telling them, “You would need to book another hotel for protection and privacy”.

One of British Airways crew commented, “She is clearly prostituting herself and boosting her business by using photos taken onboard BA planes. She is wearing the airline uniform and there’s no doubt she’s a stewardess. It is a shocking dereliction of duty and not the image BA wants of its cabin crew”.

Other crew members took a different view, stating times are hard for everybody during the pandemic, though saying they think she is “placing herself in great danger”, with a spokesman for British Airways saying, “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims”.

