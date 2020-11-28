Brit Cannabis Tycoon Splashed £3m on Red Wine

MAXIMILIAN White is set to become Britain’s first cannabis billionaire and his huge net worth comes with expensive tastes, including a red wine collection worth £3 million.

The Nottingham native is the owner of a 40-hectare cannabis farm in Portugal, where the drug is legalised. Just four years after it started, the operation now exports medical cannabis across the globe and employs hundreds of workers. White says that his motivation isn’t purely for profit but also his vision of providing patients of psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and seizures with the product that relieves their symptoms.

This hasn’t stopped the former DJ from making some pretty extravagant purchases. The 40-year-old owns a fleet of 20 luxury cars, including Ferraris and Rolls Royce models. His property portfolio boasts 50 homes in Dubai as well as pricey houses in the UK, Spain, and Thailand including one mansion worth £15 million. He claims that he almost spent a million pounds on a designer watch and that his red wine collection cost £3 million.

The father of four says that he is working to build a legacy for his kids and that much of his wealth and success comes from his unparalleled bargaining skills. The ‘rich get richer because they are careful to get the best bargains’ he claims, and with the business of medical cannabis set to rocket in value, it’s certain that White’s life of luxury is set to continue.

