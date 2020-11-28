BREXIT Talks In London As Deadline To Strike Deal Looms.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator has arrived in London ahead of the resumption of Brexit talks with his UK counterpart on Saturday, as the deadline to strike a deal moves ever closer. The transition period is due to end in just over a month, but Barnier told reporters that talks would need to be done with “patience and communication” if both sides are able to land a deal.

Mr Barnier travelled to London after briefing EU ambassadors and members of the European Parliament on talks. “In line with Belgian rules, my team and I are no longer in quarantine. Physical negotiations can continue,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tweeting on Friday, Mr Barnier mentioned that the “similar important divergences persist” between the UK and the EU. On Friday, Lord Frost, the UK’s negotiator, said the EU must respect British sovereignty, saying it was nonetheless “doable” to agree on a deal.

“In all areas, the UK continues to backtrack under commitments undertaken in the political declaration.”EU negotiator Michel Barnier said there has been no progress made in post-Brexit trade talks, accusing the UK of backtracking on its promises, as the deadline for an extension nears at the end of June.

