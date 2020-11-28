Boris Johnson Wants Oxford Covid Vaccine Labelled With Union Flag.

-- Advertisement --



Downing Street’s newly formed ‘Union unit’ have called for the vaccine doses to be emblazoned with the Union Flag- the division is said to have been created with the aim of protecting the UK against calls for Scottish independence. A Whitehall official claimed there had been ‘renewed interest’ in protecting the Union and ensuring that policy decisions are ‘in no way detrimental to the devolved nations’.

Whitehall sources confirmed the request was ultimately rejected and Boris Johnson’s spokesman said there were no plans to put a flag on the vaccine kits. Despite the union jack revelation, the Department of Health maintains it had nothing to do with the timing of the Oxford/AstraZeneca announcement on Monday, and said the government had kept well away from the process.

A Whitehall source admitted questions had been asked about the presentation of the Oxford vaccine and subsequent criticism in the media. “Of course this is an important vaccine for us, so there are concerns. But the government cannot get involved in any way.”

Asked why it appears to have been reasonable to attempt to interfere in the packaging on the vaccine but not the product, the source said: “There is a line which the government cannot cross, and the packaging is it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson Wants Oxford Covid Vaccine Labelled With Union Flag”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.