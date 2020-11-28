Bars and restaurants open their doors today in protest against Covid restrictions

More than 100 bars and restaurants in Burgos are opening their establishments today (Saturday, November 28) in protest against Covid restrictions imposed by the Junta de Castilla y Leon.

ACCORDING to the businessmen involved in this movement, the protest is to highlight the industry’s “dramatic and agonising situation” warning “locals find it impossible to guarantee their survival”.

“The days go by and the situation of many families and companies is getting worse at the moment to the point that many establishments will not be able to continue with their activity,” the same source told La Gaceta.

Businesses stress the move “is not a question of will or solidarity but of survival” and have made it clear that, although health comes first, hoteliers have “always” adopted all the appropriate measures to guarantee security.

More than 100 businesses will open their doors from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and from 6pm to 10pm, and at 12pm a manifesto will be read in the Plaza del Huerto del Rey.

“We are not opening to carry out ordinary activity, but as a warning to administrations that we need, immediately, measures that end the restrictions and allow us to work,” added the organiser.

Vice president and spokesman of the Board in Castilla y Leon, Francisco Igea, confirmed earlier this month that bars and restaurants, shopping centers and gyms must remain closed until December 3.

