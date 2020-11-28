BA Launches Search For Flight Attendant Selling Sex

BA has launched a search to identify the flight attendant who is selling sex in between flights

British Airways launched a search on Thursday, November 26 to discover the identity of a Heathrow-based flight attendant who claims to offer sex to passengers and sells her knickers online for £25 a pop.

The unnamed worker, who has posted risqué photos of herself in the BA uniform on board a flight, told the Sun: “You will need to pay a securing fee of £50 to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet – no negotiating.”

She also told prospective clients about her special ‘in-flight entertainment’ on her blog: “If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice.”

BA says they are now trying to identify the woman.

“We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims.”

