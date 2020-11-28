British Airways has apologised for a “Good luck to England Rugby against Wales” tweet which has since been taken down.

THE airline said it had “strayed offside” and is “sorry”.

-- Advertisement --



WALES will host England in the Autumn Nations Cup at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli this afternoon (Saturday, November 28).

The tweet was immediately picked up by the public and MPs with Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething commenting: “Good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers”.

Good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers @British_Airways https://t.co/l8lv4DDYCg — Vaughan Gething MS (@vaughangething) November 28, 2020

A tweeter, @ psychorps2000, added: “Yea this is pretty disgusting. I’m English and I can see that this is wrong. I want today’s match to be blinking amazing whoever wins, I hope it’s one that our grandchildren will still be singing songs about!”

While Member of the Senedd (MS) Alun Davies tweeted: “And you expect me to fly with you?”

And you expect me to fly with you? @British_Airways https://t.co/GAwCg0144t — Alun Davies MS / AS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 (@AlunDaviesMS) November 28, 2020

In a statement, the airline said: “We are proud sponsors of England Rugby but on this occasion, we unintentionally strayed offside, for which we are sorry.”

BA doesn’t fly to Wales but employs hundreds of maintenance and engineering staff at three sites in south Wales.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BA apologises for “Good luck to England Rugby against Wales” tweet”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.