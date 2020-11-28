JUDGE has ordered that the assets of a convicted Gibraltar drug dealer be confiscated

A judge has ordered that assets totalling more than £100,000 of a convicted drug dealer be seized. Anthony Casey, 46, was arrested in March 2018 by Drug Squad officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police for possession with intent to supply and possession of firearms and ammunition. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to three charges of drug dealing and was jailed for four years.

-- Advertisement --



Approximately £11,600 worth of cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis were seized, and an investigation by the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) discovered the proceeds of Casey’s criminal activity were worth over £117,000.

On Friday, November 27, Mr Justice Yeats, Puisne Judge valued Casey’s assets at £117,701.64 and ordered it to be confiscated.

A police spokesperson said: “The MLIU will continue to carry out its role as part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and the Countering of Terrorist Financing. As such it will pursue those persons benefitting from criminal conduct of any kind with the view of confiscating their ill-gotten gains.”

The assets confiscated are transferred to the Government of Gibraltar and are not retained by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Assets of Gibraltar Drug Dealer Confiscated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.