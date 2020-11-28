Arrests as anti-lockdown protestors clash with police in central London

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Arrests as anti-lockdown protestors clash with police in central London
CREDIT. @Dick4Dastardly/Twitter

Arrests continue as anti-lockdown protestors breach Covid regulations and march through the streets of central London, clashing with police.

Demonstrations are banned under current coronavirus measures, but footage shows hundreds of people, not wearing surgical masks, carrying banners and weaving their way through the city centre.

-- Advertisement --

Police were reportedly booed by demonstrators as they chanted “freedom”, “no more lockdown” and “shame on you” as officers tried to control the noisy crowds.


Regent Street access was temporarily closed off as officers attempted to handcuff protestors on the ground in the middle of the road.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arrests as anti-lockdown protestors march through central London”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBoris Johnson appoints Nadhim Zahawi as health minister for Covid vaccine
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here