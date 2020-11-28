Arrests as anti-lockdown protestors clash with police in central London

Arrests continue as anti-lockdown protestors breach Covid regulations and march through the streets of central London, clashing with police.

Demonstrations are banned under current coronavirus measures, but footage shows hundreds of people, not wearing surgical masks, carrying banners and weaving their way through the city centre.

Police were reportedly booed by demonstrators as they chanted “freedom”, “no more lockdown” and “shame on you” as officers tried to control the noisy crowds.

Anti lockdown protest in London right now pic.twitter.com/rsa2myc3fq

— Jake Painter (@jakepainter2) November 28, 2020

Regent Street access was temporarily closed off as officers attempted to handcuff protestors on the ground in the middle of the road.

Anti lockdown protest in London now, going down Oxford Street! pic.twitter.com/7nX2Iu7q7B — Jake Painter (@jakepainter2) November 28, 2020

Crazy scenes on oxford street Police fighting with antilock-down protest pic.twitter.com/cxIOojiQSt — Paul Brown🇬🇧 Browns 🏈/ Food 🌶/ London💂Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) November 28, 2020

