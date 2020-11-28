Answering Adra’s longstanding needs

THE Junta has now awarded a contract for the second phase of restoring and cleaning the River Adra.

Expressing his satisfaction, Adra mayor Manuel Cortes said this was “fundamental” for protecting the town against flooding and safeguarding local agriculture.

The €2.3 million project will focus on a 7.4-kilometre section of the river that is actually located in neighbouring Berja, although Cortes said this would directly impact on Adra by preventing floods upstream.

“This huge project involving a 54-hectare area is magnificent news,” the mayor declared, adding that it also underlined the new regional government’s commitment to resolving Adra’s longstanding needs.

