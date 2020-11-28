Almost Fourty French Police Injured in Violent Protests Against Global Security Draft Bill Article 24 and Police Brutality.

French security forces have fired teargas at protesters marching against police violence in Paris after masked activists launched fireworks at their lines, put up barricades and threw stones. Thousands of people across France gathered in support of press freedom after film of police beating a black music producer fanned anger about a draft law that is seen as curbing the right of journalists to report on police brutality.

Police have complained that protesters were impeding fire services from putting out the blazes and said nine people had been detained by the early evening. “Police everywhere, justice nowhere”, “police state” and “smile while you are beaten” were among the slogans brandished by protesters who marched from Place de la Republique to the nearby Place de la Bastille.

“We have felt for a long time to have been the victim of institutionalised racism from the police,” said Mohamed Magassa 35, who works in a reception centre for minors.

Jean Castex, the prime minister, has announced that an independent commission will examine and rewrite the controversial article 24. This week footage emerged showing police beating the black music producer in Paris, the latest in a series of acts of alleged police violence to rock the country.

Emmanuel Macron said a video of officers beating Michel Zecler in his studio was “shameful” and added the government would have to find a way to restore public confidence in the police force. Three officers have been suspended and an official inquiry has been opened.

In Paris, protesters set street furniture on fire and clashed with police as they tried to block access to some streets.

