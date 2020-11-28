CARBONERAS is putting up more Christmas lights than usual this year.

Parque Andaluz and a section of the Paseo Maritimo promenade as well as the La Cruz and Las Malvinas districts will have illuminations for the first time.

-- Advertisement --



Fiestas councillor Mariana Esteban also revealed that the Parque Andaluz will be adorned with the word Ilusion (Excitement) picked out in lights.

“This recalls the principal emotions we associate with Christmas, bringing a positive message of hope in our present circumstances,” she said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A message of hope for Carboneras.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.