Yorkshire Ripper cremated in secret funeral

THE Yorkshire Ripper has been cremated in a secret ceremony organised by his ex-wife and funeral director friend, according to his family.

Peter Sutcliffe’s brother Mick claims he was furious after being barred from the secret ceremony.

It apparently took place at an unknown location, early Friday, November 27.

Chronically ill Mick said his family had been frozen out and described it as a “cruel” blow.

He blamed the serial killer’s ex-wife, Sonia Woodward, for keeping them in the dark.

His brother, aged 74, was pronounced dead on November 13 after refusing treatment for Covid-19 at the University Hospital of North Durham.

Peter Sutcliffe’s victims have welcomed the news of his his cremation, one of the survivors saying ‘hell is too good for him’.

Sutcliffe’s family claim they were told the funeral was to take place this week and they could attend via a Zoom call online.

They were expecting to be sent a link 24 hours before the event, to keep the ceremony low-key and secret.

However, Friday morning Mick, who had sent a eulogy to be read out, was told it had already taken place earlier the same day.

Mick, 70, who suffers severe lung disease which means he is on oxygen 16 hours a day, said the snub to the family was “sick” and “cruel”.

He said he didn’t know if his eulogy had even been read out.

