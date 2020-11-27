Woman Suffering from Dementia is Found with Hypothermia

AN Antas woman suffering from dementia has been found with hypothermia after disappearing for a day.

The woman disappeared on the 22 November after going for a walk with her husband in the afternoon. It is thought that she became disoriented and wandered off. The authorities were called and Local Police, Guardia Civil and 061 became involved. A search commenced of the area in the afternoon and carried on into the night.

The woman who not only suffers from dementia but is also unable to speak, was eventually found thanks to the officers’ efforts. She was found 2 km from where she originally disappeared, having been missing and outside for about 24 hours. She was conscious but suffering from hypothermia and was taken to Hospital.

