Woman attacks rabbi while screaming ‘slaughter all Jews’

WOMAN attacks a rabbi with a knife while screaming ‘slaughter all Jews’



A woman in her 50s in Vienna pulled a knife from her purse and attacked a rabbi on Thursday, November 26. As she kicked the rabbi and tore off his kippah, she was screaming anti-Semitic slurs such as ‘slaughter all Jews.’ The woman, reported to be wearing a grey coat, fled the scene and police were unable to locate her.

Austria’s top security official, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said: ‘In addition to the increased protection of synagogues that has already been ordered, all measures are being taken to quickly clear up this apparently anti-Semitic attack.

‘There is no tolerance for anti-Semitism, no matter whether it’s politically or religiously motivated.’

This latest attack comes after ISIS member Kujitim Fejzulai shot and killed four people outside Vienna’s main synagogue on November 2.

