Velez-Malaga prioritises social investment amid Covid pandemic

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Velez-Malaga prioritises social investment amid Covid pandemic
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Velez Malaga

VELEZ-MALAGA Council has approved the municipal budget 2020 giving priority to social investment.

THE total budget amounts to €106 million, of which €14.4 million will go towards initiatives that help in “an aggravated situation due to the Covid-19 health crisis”.

-- Advertisement --

Social Emergencies will be allocated €475,000; Aid to Citizenship (€2,875,000; Aid programs for families with children (€375,000; social emergency rental subsidies (€25,000) with the majority for the dependency home help service with €6,998,399.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Velez-Malaga prioritises social investment amid Covid pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleNoel Gallagher Turned Down £100 Million To Reform Oasis
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here