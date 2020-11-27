VELEZ-MALAGA Council has approved the municipal budget 2020 giving priority to social investment.



THE total budget amounts to €106 million, of which €14.4 million will go towards initiatives that help in “an aggravated situation due to the Covid-19 health crisis”.

-- Advertisement --



Social Emergencies will be allocated €475,000; Aid to Citizenship (€2,875,000; Aid programs for families with children (€375,000; social emergency rental subsidies (€25,000) with the majority for the dependency home help service with €6,998,399.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Velez-Malaga prioritises social investment amid Covid pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.