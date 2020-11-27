VALENCIA confirms holiday calendar for 2021

The Valencia City Council unveiled the 2021 holiday calendar, choosing its two local holidays for next year, while each of the different municipalities will have to agree on their own pair of local fiestas.

-- Advertisement --



During recent years in Valencia city there has been a lot of debate regarding the festival of San Vicente Mártir and its celebration on January 22. However, the city has agreed to keep this holiday and has also added the festival of San Vicente Ferrer on April 12. Both of these days will be public holidays next year.

These local festivals are added to the days approved by the Geralitat for the Valencian Community work calendar, in which it has again included June 24 (San Juan), as a paid holiday.

In 2021, there will also be holidays on January 1 (New Year), January 6 (Epiphany of the Lord), March 19 (San José), April 2 (Good Friday), April 5 (Easter Monday) , May 1 (Labor Festival), and June 24 (San Juan).

Likewise, there will be holidays on October 9 (Valencian Community Day), October 12 (National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (All Saints), December 6 (Constitution Day), December 8 (Immaculate Concepción) and December 25 (Christmas).

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia confirms holiday calendar for 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.