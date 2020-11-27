UK’s Covid rate falls below one in almost all regions

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has confirmed that the R rate has dropped from 1.0 and 1.1 last week to 0.9 and 1.0 across most of the UK. The R rate is the number of people infected by each individual case, and the new numbers are a very positive downward move.

According to SAGE, Redbridge in London, Medway and East Sussex are currently the only regions in the UK where the R rate is still above 1, as they saw their cases rise in the past few days.

The R rate has been dropping since lockdown restrictions were put in place, and SAGE experts predict that the new tier system announced by Boris Johnson on Thursday, November 26 will help matters further.

Speaking on a visit to the Porton Down laboratory site, Mr Johnson said: ‘I know it is frustrating for people when they are in a high-tier area when there is very little incidence in their village or their area. I totally understand why people feel frustrated.’

He added: ‘There really is the prospect of areas being able… to move down the tiering scale.’

