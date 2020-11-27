FIVE Tory MPs survive bomb threat after Iranian diplomat smuggled an explosive onto a commercial flight

The trial of suspected spy Assadollah Assadi, 48, began on Thursday, November 26 in Belgium. He is accused of carrying an explosive on an Austrian Airlines flight in 2018 from Tehran to Vienna in a diplomatic bag, which is exempt from airport security searches.

Court papers accuse of Assadi, along with Amir Saadouni, 40, Amir’s wife Nasimeh Naami, 36, and a fourth man of plotting to use the ‘Mother of Satan’ bomb at a rally in Paris attended by a 35-strong British delegation. Among those present were Tory MPs Bob Blackman, Matthew Offord, Sir David Amess and Theresa Villiers and Labour’s Roger Godsiff, as well as Rudy Giuliani and US politician Newt Gingrich.

The bomb the terror suspects carried was the same as the explosive used in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and the 2015 Paris massacres. Assadi is one of the first ever diplomats to face terror charges.

