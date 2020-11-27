Swedes Now ‘Very Worried’ that Herd Immunity Strategy Cannot Defeat COVID

SWEDES are said to be ‘very worried’ that its Herd Immunity Strategy Cannot Defeat COVID.

-- Advertisement --



Swedish confidence in the nation’s strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic has dropped to an all-time low, with concerns also over the health-care systems ability to cope with demand a major concern.

Sweden’s decision to avoid a lockdown has been controversial from the start of the pandemic, as it coincided with a considerably higher death rate than in the country’s neighbours, Norway. After a relatively calm summer, daily cases have now started to spike and hospitals are filling up- as of Wednesday Novembe 27, more than 200 people were in intensive care.

A recent poll by DN/Ipsos that was published on Thursday showed that 82% of Swedes are either “somewhat” or “very worried” as to whether their health-care system can meet the challenge facing it. Confidence in the authorities’ ability to fight the virus sank to 42% of those polled from 55% in October. Meanwhile, 44% of Swedes fear authorities aren’t doing enough to fight the virus, compared with 31% last month.

“It is quite obvious that the increased rate of infection, combined with the measures that the authorities have taken, has led to a sharp rise in concern,” Nicklas Kallebring, an analyst at Ipsos, told DN.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sweden ‘very worried’ that Herd Immunity Strategy Cannot Defeat COVID”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.