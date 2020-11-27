SUICIDE AT POLICE HQ

A care home manager in Wrexham has committed its alleged suicide at a police H.Q.

Sixty-one (61) year old Vernon Hough killed himself after discharging a shotgun in the H.Q. of Wrexham police in their car park.

Its believed he was suffering depression from the strain of looking after the elderly at the care home in May of this year.

As the pressure of the pandemic grew and forced a heavier load onto the already stressful job of caring for the elderly at this difficult time, Mr Hough, the inquest said took his own life.

His wife told the inquest he was not afraid of contracting the virus but was more concerned with spreading it to others.

The coroner of Wrexham court gave a verdict as suicide and cited the use of a shotgun, due to the pressures of the pandemic and caring for vulnerable people at the most difficult time Mr Hough tragically took his own life.

