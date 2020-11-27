Student who ‘looks 40’ has disappeared from school

STUDENT asylum seeker, who claims to be 15 but ‘looks 40’ has disappeared from school



A balding asylum seeker student who claims to be only 15, but looks closer to 40, has failed to show up to school after the October mid-term, sparking fresh questions about his true identity. An investigation was launched into the boy’s age following complaints by worried parents and pupils, but the unnamed school claimed that it had verified his age, despite the fact that he arrived in the UL without a passport or birth cert.

One parent told Metro: ‘Pupils were coming home saying there’s a man in our class, some were even saying they reckoned he could be aged up to 40.

‘He has a thin hairline and apparently he has no birth certificate or passport. He might be the right age, he might not. Either way parents would like some clarity.’

Another parent claims that when she spoke about her concerns to two teachers at the school, they said: ‘Yes – we did have concerns but we’ve been told that he is in fact Year 11 age’.

