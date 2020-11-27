STAG KEEPS HUNTER IN CHECK

A hunter has met his match in ‘Horni-Plana’ in the Czech Republic.

At a recent hunt in the Czech Republic, a hunter was caught unawares by a startled Stag who was spooked by a dog barking and proceeded to run directly at the hunter snagging his jacket arm and rifle and subsequently running off with the thankfully unloaded weapon.

It is not that often the tables are turned but certainly in this case in the forested area of ‘Horni-Plana’ close to the Bohemian Forest, a popular Czech national park.

Local forestry wardens and police tried to hunt the stag down, and it was indeed seen some 15 mins after the incident still with the hunters unloaded rifle caught in its antlers, police continued the search for the Stag in the incident recorded last week.

