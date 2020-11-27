Soldier Killed Laying Kim Jong-un Landmine

NORTH Korean soldier killed laying landmine Kim Jong-un demanded to stop spread of coronavirus

A soldier from North Korea’s Storm Corps was killed when a landmine he was installing in Pochon exploded. Kim Jong-un ordered that landmines be placed along the border with China to prevent people with coronavirus from entering the country. Three other Storm Corps soldiers were also injured in the explosion.

News source Daily NK reported that the accident happened in mid-October, but North Korean officials tried to cover it up.

The Daily NK’s source said: “The mines being laid along the border in Yanggang Province since early last month are small fragmentation mines.

“The mine is made of plastic, with a kill radius of about three meters.”

Earlier this month, A North Korean gymnast reportedly escaped the dystopian state by vaulting a 10ft fence along the border with South Korea.

