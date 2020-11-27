PRESIDENT of the government Pedro Sánchez booed during visit to Madrid hospital

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, were received with boos during their visit to the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid on Friday morning, November 27.

Sánchez announced the last-minute visit on Thursday to the Central Unit for Clinical Research and Clinical Trials. He was accompanied by the Health Minister and Head of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque.

A crowd had gathered outside the hospital to watch their arrival, and people could be heard booing and shouting “Out, out” as they went in. Again, as the president and his colleagues were leaving, people chanted “scoundrel.”

The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almedia, was met with applause when he arrived at Hospital La Paz. The visit has been widely criticized by members of the PP.

“The disloyalty of the Prime Minister with Díaz Ayuso is an absolute shame. The same ones who have not visited a single hospital during the nine months of the pandemic, the same ones who have declined the visit for the inauguration of the Isabel Zendal hospital next Tuesday, take advantage of the fact that Díaz Ayuso is out of Madrid to visit the hospital of La Paz and show off,” commented general secretary of the PP in the Community of Madrid, Ana Camíns.

