Russia Agrees To Produce its Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine In India.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account on November 27.

Hetero and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been backing the vaccine and marketing it globally, plan to start production of Sputnik V in India at the beginning of 2021, the statement said.

Phase II-III trials are ongoing in India, the statement said. Drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has said it expects late-stage trials to be completed by as early as March 2021. “While we look forward to the clinical trial results in India, we believe that manufacturing the product locally is crucial to enable swift access to patients,” said Hetero director B. Murali Krishna.

Russia has said the vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Moscow is rushing to keep pace with Western competitors vying against one another in the race for an effective vaccine.

Earlier this week, Russia said clinical trials appeared to show the vaccine was 95% effective, similar to other international vaccine efficacy rates. Russia also said its vaccine would be priced at €8.4per dose on international markets – less than some other registered coronavirus vaccines.

