Rio Real And El Cable To Be Joined By Next Section Of The Coastal Path

Marbella council has started work on a three-month project to build the next stretch of the Coastal Path, or Senda Litoral, to eventually connect Rio Real to the Eastern side of El Cable beach, with a 500 metres long new section, costing 620,000 euros, designed in a style that is in keeping with the current environment, and will be connected to the water supply in order to provide showers, fountains, and public toilets, along with the installation of street lights and furniture.

Ángeles Muñoz, the Mayor of Marbella, visited the site with Diego López, the Councillor for Works, and said the plan is to eventually link the four districts of the municipality and that the town hall is waiting for the permissions to be granted to enable the works to begin by the campsite, which when completed, will form a full five-kilometre walkway from Marbella to Las Chapas seafront.

The only hurdle in completing a full Coastal path in this area is the Rio Real watchtower, listed as a Building of Cultural Interest, as well as some beachfront residential properties, but all the permits are in place now, and there will be an archaeologist on standby in the event of the works uncovering any significant historic items.

