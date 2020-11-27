RECORD BREAKING NATIVITY

Nativity scenes are commonplace in Spain and ultimately traditional, but where is the largest?

Alicante is bidding to become the place with the largest nativity scene ever, right in front of the town hall square.

The idea was announced earlier in the year, but it is now being assembled in the prominent calle Raphael Altamira.

The scene has joseph as possibly the tallest character at over 18 metres high and the virgin mary next to him in the square in front of Alicante town hall.

The mayor of Alicante Luis Barcala of the PP said this spectacle was initiated to draw attention to the city and help tourism and local business.

Mexico holds the record for the tallest/ largest nativity scene, and this particular arrangement is being measured to determine whether it warrants a Guinness world book of records entry.

Mexico’s entry in 1999 measured 5.3 metres for the main figurines so it is believed these could well break the record, either way, they are a ‘huge’ attraction and can only be good for Alicante.

