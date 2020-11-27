Quick Crossword 1847

Play with our Quick Crossword every week – this week the issue 1847, and enjoy with the euro weekly news brain training.
1. Foundation for something 5
2. Card game 5
3. Look for 4
4. Be indecisive 6
5. Not closed 4
6. Fraudulent 5
7. Large snake 7
8. Involving danger 5
9. Against 7
10. Scarab 6
11. Play for theatre, radio or television 5
12. Unskilled labourer 5
13. Chief or leader 4
14. Overly conceited or arrogant 6
15. Large, longwinged seabird 9
16. Discuss with reasoning 5
17. In an unfortunate way 5
18. Surface made up of flat stones laid in a pattern 6
19. Short musical composition with words 4
