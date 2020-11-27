PUBS, Bars And Restaurants In Wales To Face New Restrictions From Next Friday to Reduce the Spread of Coronavirus.

Pubs, bars and restaurants across Wales will face further restrictions to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the lead up to Christmas, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced. The new measures will be finalised over the weekend and announced on Monday, along with a package of financial support for the hospitality sector, said the minister.

Cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues will also close as part of the restrictions. However, Mr Drakeford confirmed that non-essential retail, hairdressers, gyms and leisure centres will remain open. The First Minister told a Welsh Government press conference on Friday that the measures were needed as cases were rising and “headroom” was required before the Christmas period.

Mark Drakeford said there had been a fall in coronavirus infections following the 17-day firebreak lockdown in Wales but figures had started to rise again, with the ground gained now “being eroded”.

“The new arrangements will apply to the whole of Wales,” Mr Drakeford said. “That is necessary because we need a further national effort to bring down the rates in those parts of the country where they are high and to protect those areas from getting any worse where we have sustained the advantages of the firebreak for longer. A national approach can continue to protect us all.

“None of us wants to see further restrictions in our daily lives or our economy but we are facing a virus that is both cruel and relentless, especially in its pursuit of the most vulnerable. It is speeding up as we move further into winter and it thrives in all those places where come into close contact with one another. By adding to the actions that we are taking now, we can prepare responsibly for Christmas.”

