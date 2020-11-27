PRISON Break: Riot erupts in Arizona lockdown as hundreds of prisoners revolt

A huge riot broke out at Eyman prison in Florence, Arizona on Wednesday, November 25 as hundreds of inmates fought with prison guards. One prisoner, who told KJZZ that the inmates had been attacked by the staff, claimed the facility was like a “war zone” during the riot.

-- Advertisement --



“They came in with tear gas, flash bangs, pepper spray, and started shooting them at everyone,” the inmate said. “It was basically a war zone.”

The prison remained locked down throughout Wednesday evening as “several hundred inmates grouped together around staff and refused to disperse,” according to the Arizona Republic.

No injuries were reported within the prison and it was unclear what caused the riot in the first place; however, local news reported that the prisoners had previously complained about their conditions.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prison Break: Riot Erupts in Arizona Lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.