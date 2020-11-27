Police Search River For Teenage Victim Of Cyber Bullying

POLICE search river for a teenage boy who was a victim of cyber bullying

Pennsylvania police have begun a search of the river near Elizabeth Bridge in Jefferson Hills for 15-year-old Jeno Moreti, whose family say he disappeared on Saturday, November 21 after discovering cruel posts about him on Instagram.

According to Jeno’s legal guardian Lisa Karner, ‘people were talking mean about all kinds of kids. Then my daughter found the post. It said “Jeno Moretti, no mom or dad.” That is what started the whole thing.’

Elizabeth Borough Police Department Chief William Sombo told KDKA that a number of people had been interviewed in the Floreffe neighbourhood, and these enquiries led officers to search around the bridge. Chief Sombo added that the river bank had been searched, and that divers were using sonar in the water.

Jeno’s best friend Shaye Nickelsen said: ‘I wish he would just walk through the door. Very, very sad. I miss him.

