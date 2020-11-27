NOEL Gallagher Turned Down £100 Million To Reform Oasis says his brother Liam



In an interview with Jonathan Ross, Liam Gallagher, now 48-years-old, has revealed how his brother Noel turned down an offer of £100 million to reform and tour with their legendary band Oasis, who split in 2009, after the brothers had a falling out, and have not seen eye to eye since.

Gallagher told Jonathan, “I think we’re both the problem, I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem. He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on. I know for a fact there’s nothing left on the table. We did have a good crack”

Liam went on, “When someone offers you £100 million to do a few gigs. There was a lot of money knocking about. It was £100 million to do a tour, and I’m thinking, I’ll have a bit of that. He’s not into it, is he? He’s after a knighthood isn’t he?”, joking that maybe the pair of then would do Celebrity Bake-Off, “Maybe we’ll just bake some bread and that or a cake or throw strawberries at each other. Have a cream fight”.

Liam told how he also had to cancel his wedding to Debbie Gwyther, due to the pandemic, “I was meant to get married as well, so that was a bummer”.

Only yesterday, Liam related a great anecdote about a meeting they had with the late, great, Diego Maradona, in a bar in Argentina, after an Oasis gig.

