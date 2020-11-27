NHS To Trial ‘Game-Changer’ Blood Test That Detects More Than 50 Cancers

NHS To Trial ‘Game-Changer’ Blood Test That Detects More Than 50 Types of ofCancers.

The NHS is to trial a simple blood test that could help identify more than 50 forms of cancer years before diagnosis, the new test is being hailed as a potential “gamechanger”. If successful the blood test, known as Galleri, could revolutionise the early diagnosis of cancer and save many lives by identifying symptoms quickly enough for prompt treatment.

Patients who have their condition diagnosed at stage one typically have between five and 10 times the chance of surviving compared with those found at stage four.

The blood test will be offered to 165,000 people in England from mid-2021, the vast majority of whom have no signs of the disease. NHS England hopes the test may prove particularly useful at detecting early signs of cancers that are hard to spot and so have worse survival rates, such as ovarian and pancreatic cancer.

The health service’s chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said, quote: “While the good news is that cancer survival is now at a record high, over a thousand people every day are newly diagnosed with cancer. Early detection — particularly for hard-to-treat conditions like ovarian and pancreatic cancer — has the potential to save many lives. This promising blood test could therefore be a game-changer in cancer care, helping thousands more people to get successful treatment.”

