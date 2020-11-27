New IRA Terrorist Jailed for the ‘Callous’ Murder of Belfast Policeman

A DISSIDENT Republican terrorist has been jailed for the ‘callous’ murder of an off duty Belfast police officer in 2016.

Christopher Robinson knew his victim, 53-year-old father of three Adrian Ismay, from their volunteer services in St Johns Ambulances. This didn’t stop the 50-year-old west Belfast man from targeting him in an attack for the radical republican group ‘the New IRA’.

Robinson drove a fellow perpetrator to and from the scene of the crime, where the terrorists placed Semtex explosives under Ismay’s van near his home in the east of the Northern Irish capital. The officer died 11 days after suffering catastrophic leg injuries from the powerful blast.

The Judge at Belfast Crown Court said that Ismay’s murder ‘was perpetrated in pursuance of a twisted republican terrorist ideology’ and described the victim as ‘a decent, warm, generous and loving human being’. He added that Robinson had an ‘intimate and inextricable’ role in the ‘callous’ murder. Robinson was given a life sentence, without the possibility of release for at least 22 years.

