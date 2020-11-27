‘Naughty Torty’ Kleptomaniac Cat Steals Underwear From neighbours

‘NAUGHTY TORTY’ is a kleptomaniac cat that steals underwear from her neighbours, much to the embarrassment of her owner.

Georgia Careless, aged 21, from Wells in Somerset is the owner of a kleptomaniac cat named Kee Kee, who is 7 years old. Kee Kee has amassed quite a collection of stolen property over the years, some of its being designer gear and valuable. The collection does not end with underwear but also includes shuttlecocks and juggling balls, showing Kee Kee’s sporty side.

It is thought that Kee Kee makes her daring robberies through windows left open by her neighbours or by daring the wrath of fellow neighbourhood cats and entering through their cat flaps. Georgia has had to resort to Facebook to help her return items to the rightful owners.

Georgia said, “She brings in the weirdest things, we call her Naughty Torty,”

“She is worse in the summer, when people have their doors open.

“She’s crafty and never seems to get caught. She brings things in along the top of the fence and then through three cat flaps before leaving them for us.

“There was one day where in the space of half an hour she brought us eight pairs of socks, one at a time.’

