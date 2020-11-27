Moraira market traders up in arms

STALLHOLDERS at Moraira’s Friday market complained that they are only allowed to trade on alternate weeks.

“At present we are setting up 65 per cent – 70 per cent at most – of the stalls that we did last summer,” said Antonio Devesa, who sells men’s clothing.

“We work in the open air, we obey all the rules but we don’t get any help. On the contrary.”

He lamented that this hardly made sense when shopping centres were allowed to open.

“And they are in closed spaces where there is more risk of contagion,” Devesa pointed out.

