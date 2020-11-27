AS Spanish construction company OHL sees its losses increase to €114 million due to the impact of the pandemic, major shareholders, the Mexican Amodio brothers have allowed a share option to lapse.

They currently own 16 per cent of the company (with Luis Amodio holding the post of President) and had an option to purchase a further 9 per cent from Grupo Villar Mir but as the current share price is lower than the option price, they have let it lapse.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mexican investors don’t increase shareholding in OHL construction”.