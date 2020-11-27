McDonald’s Slammed For ‘Cultural Appropriation’

MCDONALD’S has been slammed for ‘cultural appropriation’ as a new burger divides fans

A new sandwich in the famous fast food restaurant has divided fans, with some going as far as calling the burger giant ‘disrespectful’ for a novel Jerk Chicken Burger which has arrived on the menu.

McDonald’s Jerk Chicken Burger is part of the new Christmas menu, and their website boasts of ‘two pieces of succulent crispy chicken with a spicy jerk sauce’ but purists have taken to social media to complain that there’s nothing truly Southern about this sandwich.

One person wrote: “The more I think about it the more I’m bothered by the McDonald’s ‘jErK cHiCkEn’ attempt. It shows me one of two things: 1. They don’t care to respect the culture. Or 2. They have zero diversity on their team.”

On Facebook, one woman complained: “How is this jerk? Cultural appropriation yet again.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman told Mirror Online: “Our Jerk Chicken Sandwich uses jerk seasoning in its spicy sauce.

“In the product description, we make it clear that the sauce is the jerk component of the sandwich.”

