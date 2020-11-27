Manchester United Being Held to Ransom ‘for millions’ by Cyber hackers.

-- Advertisement --



Manchester United have confirmed the club recently suffered a ‘disruptive’ cyberattack – but quickly dismissed any suggestion that fans’ data could be leaked. Reports claim cybercriminals are holding the Red Devils to ransom for millions of pounds after hacking into their system.

It is understood the hackers are threatening to release sensitive information unless they receive a serious sum of cash. Meanwhile, the National Cyber Security Centre has confirmed it is helping United with the issue. It said: “The NCSC is aware of an incident affecting Manchester United Football Club and we are working with the organisation and partners to understand the impact.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office could fine the Red Devils £9million, £18m or two per cent of their annual worldwide turnover if the cyber attack leads to fans’ personal information being released. However, the club have reassured supporters that none of their personal data will be leaked. United are adamant the attack will not affect matchday operations with their next home game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next Wednesday.

In a statement, United said: ‘Following the recent cyber attack on the club, our IT team and external experts secured our networks and have conducted forensic investigations.” The club said it would not comment on who was ‘responsible for this attack or the motives’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Manchester United Being Held to Ransom ‘for millions’ by Cyber hackers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.