Man living with huge spider

A MAN in Australia revealed on Facebook that he had been living with a huge huntsman spider for a year.

Posting on the Australian Spider Identification Facebook page, the man shared an image of the gigantic insect, writing: “Check out this big girl. Been watching her grow over last year, Cairns, north Queensland. The mighty huntsman.”

Some huntsman species can grow to have a legspan of 25-30cm, although the average is around 15cm, they are also notorious for their speed and methods of hunting.

Fully grown huntsmen spiders forage for food, eating mainly insects – however they also eat small reptiles.

Some people commented on the size of the spider and jokingly suggested that the spider needs to play rent. Others said that they were glad they didn’t live anywhere near Cairns and had no chance of meeting the giant spider.

Spider lovers, on the other hand, commented on how beautiful the arachnid is.

