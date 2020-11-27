MAN arrested for stealing eggplants and tools repeatedly in Roquetas de Mar.

The Guardia Civil as part of the “Plan against Theft in Agricultural Facilities and Livestock of the Province” and the “Heredad” operation, started an investigation in to the repeat thefts of eggplants and tools. The crimes were reported by the owner of the greenhouse where the thefts had occurred.

It is estimated the thefts amount to the total of 1,000 euros. The Guardia Civil carried out investigations and used various technology to catch the culprit. After identifying how the thief was repeatedly accessing the greenhouse the Guardia Civil successfully made an arrest. The man was charged with continued theft in a greenhouse.

