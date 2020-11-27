Malaga hospital has put beds in the cafeteria

MALAGA University Hospital has put 22 beds for patients in what used to be the cafeteria ready to deal with the expected need for more space in coming weeks.

The hospital has said that the room now has all the safety, accessibility and comfort measures needed to make it a hospitalised area, including outlets for medicinal gases and an adapted bathroom area.

Meanwhile, the staff at the hospital will continue to have their own cafeteria, provisionally moved next to the restaurant, and vending machines will be installed for the public in the entrance area with drinks and other products.

The regional representative for Health and Families, Carlos Bautista, visited the new hospital admissions area with the hospital manager, Jose Antonio Ortega, accompanied by other members of the team.

Since the start of the pandemic, Malaga University Hospital has put a contingency plan in place to cover current needs. Therefore, there are two differentiated areas, one for non-Covid patients, and another for suspected or confirmed cases.

The hospital will carry out 100 per cent of the planned operations for surgery which is urgent or can’t be postponed, as well as for cancer patients.

Cartama Hospital has created 50 spaces for non-Covid patients, to free up space at Malaga University Hospital for Covid patients.

