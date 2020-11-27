Malaga Christmas lights go on this evening

THE now world-famous Christmas lights will be turned on in Malaga this evening, Friday, November 27.

The decoration which has been chosen for Calle Larios is the same as last year, the fabulous Christmas forest, but this year, there will be no official inauguration event with the usual speeches from local authorities and stars.

Although the exact time the lights will be turned on is not known, it is expected to be around dusk.

As so many of us can’t travel to Malaga due to the current restrictions, Joanna Styles with Guide to Malaga will be live on Facebook from 6.15pm tonight to catch the switch-on.

In previous years, people had travelled from all over the province and even further afield to see the lights in Calle Larios.

There will be no light and music shows three times a day as there have been in previous years either. This is to prevent crowds of people gathering in Calle Larios. There will, however, be Christmas songs played in the street throughout the evening.

The City Council has asked that people not gather in the area, which is also why the light-up time has not been released.

More than 100 streets in Malaga city centre and important areas such as the main entrances to the city will have Christmas lights.

The lights in Calle Larios will be up for 40 days. There are 22 arches measuring almost 13 metres, they include colour-changing lights and figures of angels.

There are also five large Christmas trees in the city, in Plaza de la Constitucion, Molina Lario, Parque Huelin, Plaza de la Marina and Plaza Enrique Garcia Herrera.

