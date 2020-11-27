MAKE WAY FOR THE TALL ‘ONE’

Its another boost for Malaga port and surrounding areas as a new hotel is given the green light.

Malaga city council have parted the waves for a project which will see a 150-metre high structure in the port.

A new hotel which would stand 150 metres high and force alterations to the roof of the port area, has been given the green light in principal.

Malaga port has been rejuvenated by the new marina and shopping complex and landing stages which have brought much-needed trade to both the immediate area and the city itself.

The announcement that an imposing structure of 150 metres will be built will surely excite fans of the port and in turn, change the face of the Malaga port skyline forever, it has been something of a photographers icon over the years.

The last word on the approval of such a building and indeed the licence for its use will rest with the council ministers, remembering that there is always an environmental impact of such a tall building, the decision won’t be made overnight and will, without doubt, come under the closest scrutiny.

