MADRID pharmacies to carry out Covid tests from December

The regional government of Madrid has proposed allowing pharmacies to carry out Covid-19 tests from December, though this has yet to be agreed by the Ministry of Health. Minister of Health Enrique Ruiz Escudero said this would be a huge step forward “to continue the massive test strategy in our region.”

-- Advertisement --



Ministers have taken inspiration from Slovakia, who rolled out mass testing and have managed to contain the virus as a result. Before starting the test, a training course will be provided to pharmacists. The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, trusts that some 600 pharmacies can collaborate, which would mean being able to carry out “many tests”.

The Ministry of Health is currently studying the possible implementation of a saliva test, such as the one developed at the Carlos III Hospital, to determine Covid cases. The Autonomous University of Madrid has been working since the end of October on a clinical trial of these saliva tests designed by researchers from the Carlos III-La Paz Hospital.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid pharmacies to carry out Covid tests”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.