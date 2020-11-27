Lorry drivers arrested for attempting to smuggle four people into Spain

TWO Romanian lorry drivers from Italy were arrested at La Jonquera border control for attempting to smuggle four Afghan citizens, three of them minors, into Spain.

The National Police found the four people, who had each paid the drivers €200, in a side compartment of the lorry’s trailer, after they received a call to the emergency 112 number from a person who had heard banging and shouting from inside a parked truck.

The Catalan Police, Mossos d’Esquadra, informed the Immigration and Documentation Unit of the National Police who located the driver and co-pilot of the truck and forced them to open the trailer.

The people inside, who were carrying no ID, claimed that they had travelled from Ventimiglia, an Italian town on the border with Nice, France in a compartment normally used to carry empty pallets.

The two lorry drivers who were attempting to smuggle the four people into Spain were arrested for a crime against the rights of foreign citizens, removed from the border control area and appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in Figueres, and they were released with charges.

The minors were place at the disposal of the General Department for Children and Adolescents.

