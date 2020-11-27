KIDS left with Mum’s credit card spot a bargain and buy sandals for Jack the Cockerel.

Denise, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was surprised when after leaving her kids with her credit card to run into the store and quickly shop, when they returned with an unexpected bargain. Denise was waiting outside the store in the car when the kids Hannah, aged 13 and Matthew, aged 11 returned with their purchases.

-- Advertisement --



Hannah and Matthew had forgotten to buy everything that they were sent for, but had imaginatively found and bought sandals for Jack their pet cockerel.

Denise, said, “They ran over to the clearance section and spotted the shoes and Hannah instantly said ‘we should get these for Jack’ – and instead of talking her out of it, Matthew totally talked her into it.

“They jumped in and said ‘we owe you $3, we’ll pay you back’ – she was in the front seat and opened the bag and was like ‘look we bought Jack sandals – they were on clearance’.

‘I’m slightly annoyed as they didn’t even get what daddy needed – I asked why they bought them. They are so impractical, they are going to only put them on for 10 seconds.’

Denise took to Facebook and said, “NEVER let your children go into Walmart alone”. Jack and his sandals are now famous with over 210,000 likes, shares and comments.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kids with Mum’s Credit Card Buy Sandals for Jack the Cockerel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.