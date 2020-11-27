Junta contradicts Ministry regarding prison visits

THE Junta de Andalucia has contradicted the Interior Ministry by say that visiting prisoners is not a justified cause for travelling between towns.

The Interior Ministry had told the authorities that travelling to another town to visit someone in prison was allowed.

The Andalucia Association for Human Rights, the Liberation Federation and the Enlace Federation reported that the Junta de Andalucia informed them that visiting people in prisons in different municipalities is not one of the exceptions included in the decree which establishes measures regarding mobility in Andalucia in the current Covid-19 situation.

This is the opposite of what was stated in an order from the Interior Ministry to the forces, which said that relatives of inmates could travel between towns, which was confirmed by the Penitentiary Institutions, and it means that people who do so could be fines.

The three groups requested confirmation from the Junta de Andalucia and the Ministry regarding prison visits, and the responses which they have obtained contradicted each other.

They have said that it makes no sense for the Interior Ministry to allow inmates’ relatives to travel while the Junta de Andalucia doesn’t, and go on to say that the Junta’s position is contrary to article 18 of the Constitution which established the right to personal and family privacy.

They will now be contacting the Junta de Andalucia again to ask the regional government to reconsider their position and have filed a complaint with the Andalucia Ombudsman.

