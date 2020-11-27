José de Sousa Becomes First Portuguese Darts Player To Win A Major

JOSE de Sousa Becomes First Portuguese Darts Player To Win A Major televised darts tournament



On Tuesday, November 24, José de Sousa, nicknamed, “The Special One”, had the prestige of becoming the first Portuguese darts player to win a televised, major darts tournament, when the 46-year-old won the PDC Grand Slam 2020, in Coventry, England.

He defeated England’s number seven seed, James Wade, in the final, picking up £125,000 in the process, as well as being elevated up to sixteenth place in the PDC rankings, not a mean achievement for a player who only turned professional two years ago after gaining his Pro Tour card.

“It was a big difference in my life. Five years ago, I was sitting on the sofa watching these players on TV and wishing one day I could come here and play with them. And look at me! I won the Grand Slam! A dream come true. It’s fantastic,” de Sousa happily told a PDC broadcast moments after lifting the trophy.

